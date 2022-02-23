Shaken, not stirred, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran cracks Raymond Lincolnwood 56-28

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran turned out the lights on Raymond Lincolnwood 56-28 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Knights jumped in front of the Lancers 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' offense moved to a 27-16 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran's influence showed as it carried a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

