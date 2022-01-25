Shaken, not stirred, Pana cracks Sullivan 76-28

Pana swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sullivan 76-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
The Panthers fought to a 45-13 intermission margin at the Redskins' expense.
The Panthers struck in front of the Redskins 63-22 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 14, Sullivan faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Pana took on Litchfield on January 15 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
