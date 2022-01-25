Shaken, not stirred, Pana cracks Sullivan 76-28

Pana swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sullivan 76-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

The Panthers fought to a 45-13 intermission margin at the Redskins' expense.

The Panthers struck in front of the Redskins 63-22 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

