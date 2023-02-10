Shelbyville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Warrensburg-Latham 61-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Chicago Sullivan . For a full recap, click here. Shelbyville took on Tuscola on February 3 at Shelbyville High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.