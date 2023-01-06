Shelbyville controls the action and Tuscola 52-31

Shelbyville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tuscola 52-31 Friday during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Tuscola and Shelbyville squared off with January 14, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Monticello and Shelbyville took on Nokomis on December 28 at Nokomis High School. For a full recap, click here.
