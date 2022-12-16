Shelbyville passes stress test against Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54-42

Shelbyville grabbed a 54-42 victory at the expense of Paxton-Buckley-Loda during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Shelbyville and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 42-36 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Hoopeston and Shelbyville took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on December 9 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.