Shelbyville records sound decision over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-36

Shelbyville edged Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a close 42-36 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Shelbyville made the first move by forging a 27-20 margin over Paxton-Buckley-Loda after the first quarter.

Shelbyville's position showed as it carried a 36-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Shelbyville's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 6-2 scoring edge over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

