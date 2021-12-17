Shelbyville records sound decision over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-36

Shelbyville edged Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a close 42-36 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Shelbyville faced off against Pana and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Downs Tri-Valley on December 4 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
Shelbyville made the first move by forging a 27-20 margin over Paxton-Buckley-Loda after the first quarter.
Shelbyville's position showed as it carried a 36-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Shelbyville's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 6-2 scoring edge over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
