Playing with a winning hand, Shelbyville trumped Moweaqua Central A&M 61-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Clinton . For results, click here. Shelbyville took on Clinton on January 31 at Shelbyville High School. For more, click here.
