 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Shelbyville sews up Nokomis 54-50

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Shelbyville wore a victory shine after clipping Nokomis 54-50 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 21 , Shelbyville squared up on Neoga in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering John Madden, coach turned NFL broadcaster, who died at 85

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering John Madden, coach turned NFL broadcaster, who died at 85

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News