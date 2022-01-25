Some kind of impressive: Carlinville pounds Springfield Lutheran 50-21

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Carlinville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-21 explosion on Springfield Lutheran in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.

Carlinville stomped on in front of Springfield Lutheran 24-8 to begin the second quarter.

Carlinville struck in front of Springfield Lutheran 50-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 19 , Carlinville squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

