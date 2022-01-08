Some kind of impressive: Champaign St. Thomas More pounds Pleasant Plains 65-33

Champaign St. Thomas More's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Pleasant Plains during a 65-33 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 8.
Champaign St. Thomas More opened an immense 36-19 gap over Pleasant Plains at the intermission.
Champaign St. Thomas More stormed ahead of Pleasant Plains 61-28 as the fourth quarter started.
