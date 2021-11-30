Some kind of impressive: Decatur MacArthur pounds Chatham Glenwood 77-52

Decatur MacArthur controlled the action to earn a strong 77-52 win against Chatham Glenwood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Generals jumped in front of the Titans 18-16 to begin the second quarter.
Decatur MacArthur's shooting moved to a 33-29 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the intermission.
