Jacksonville Routt Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in a points barrage during an 84-22 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Mt Sterling Brown County . For more, click here. Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf took on Jacksonville Westfair Christian on Feb. 9 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. Click here for a recap.