Some kind of impressive: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op pounds Kansas Tri-County Coop 58-27

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Kansas Tri-County Coop with an all-around effort during this 58-27 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
In recent action on December 18, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Tuscola and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 21 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
