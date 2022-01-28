Springfield Calvary bounces Springfield Lutheran in up-and-down tilt 85-57

Springfield Calvary dominated from start to finish in a resounding 85-57 win over Springfield Lutheran during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Springfield Calvary pulled ahead in front of Springfield Lutheran 51-32 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints' power showed as they carried an 85-57 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.