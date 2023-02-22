Springfield Calvary eventually plied victory away from Winchester West Central Coop 69-68 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

Winchester West Central Coop showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-13 advantage over Springfield Calvary as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars took a 31-23 lead over the Saints heading to the halftime locker room.

Winchester West Central Coop had a 50-44 edge on Springfield Calvary at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Saints put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 25-18 edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Winchester West Central Coop faced off against Pawnee . For more, click here. Springfield Calvary took on Pawnee on Feb. 17 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For a full recap, click here.