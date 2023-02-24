Springfield Calvary eventually plied victory away from Jacksonville Routt Catholic 44-37 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 24.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf . For a full recap, click here. Springfield Calvary took on Springfield Lutheran on Feb. 18 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For results, click here.
