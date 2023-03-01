Springfield Calvary found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Madison 49-48 at Madison High on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Madison faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For results, click here. Springfield Calvary took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on Feb. 24 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.