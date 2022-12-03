Springfield Calvary knocks off Maroa-Forsyth 51-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Springfield Calvary had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Maroa-Forsyth 51-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.
The first quarter gave Springfield Calvary a 17-14 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.
The Saints opened a small 32-28 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.
Maroa-Forsyth took the lead 40-39 to start the final quarter.
The Trojans' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 12-7 by the Saints.
