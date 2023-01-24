Springfield Calvary overcomes Litchfield 78-66

Riding a wave of production, Springfield Calvary surfed over Litchfield 78-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Calvary moved in front of Litchfield 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Panthers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 37-29.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Litchfield got within 54-48.

The Saints' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 24-18 points differential.