Springfield Calvary delivered all the smoke to disorient Mt. Pulaski and flew away with an 82-58 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 27, Springfield Calvary faced off against Springfield Lutheran . For results, click here. Mt Pulaski took on Buffalo Tri-City on January 31 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.