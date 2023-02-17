An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Springfield Calvary turned out the lights on Pawnee 79-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Springfield Calvary faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For more, click here. Pawnee took on Staunton on Feb. 11 at Staunton High School. Click here for a recap.
