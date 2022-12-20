 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Calvary snatches victory over Auburn 85-80

Springfield Calvary survived Auburn in an 85-80 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Springfield Calvary Academy on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Auburn showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-19 advantage over Springfield Calvary as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 43-35 advantage over the Saints at the half.

Auburn had a 63-57 edge on Springfield Calvary at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Saints put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 28-17 edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 15, Springfield Calvary squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game.

