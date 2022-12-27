Springfield Calvary wallops Beardstown 83-56

The force was strong for Springfield Calvary as it pierced Beardstown during Tuesday's 83-56 thumping during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 20, Springfield Calvary faced off against Auburn and Beardstown took on Pleasant Plains on December 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.