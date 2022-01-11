Springfield delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chatham Glenwood 49-40

A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield's locker room after Tuesday's 49-40 win against Chatham Glenwood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Senators opened with a 14-5 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

Springfield jumped to a 30-28 bulge over Chatham Glenwood as the fourth quarter began.

The Senators' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-12 scoring edge over the Titans.

