Springfield earns solid win over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield trumped New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
The Senators made the first move by forging a 21-15 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
The Senators opened a towering 36-21 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
The Senators jumped in front of the Warriors 47-35 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
