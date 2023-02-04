Springfield delivered all the smoke to disorient East St. Louis SIUE Charter and flew away with a 59-33 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield faced off against Springfield Lanphier. For more, click here.

