Springfield Lanphier climbs out of hole to beat Breese Mater Dei 56-41

Springfield Lanphier fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Breese Mater Dei was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 56-41 win at Springfield Lanphier High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Breese Mater Dei started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier's shooting jumped to a 27-23 lead over Breese Mater Dei at the intermission.

The Lions' position showed as they carried a 44-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

