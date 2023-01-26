Springfield Lanphier earns narrow win over Springfield Southeast 52-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springfield Lanphier nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Southeast 52-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 14-5 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The Spartans bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-23.

Springfield Lanphier jumped to a 41-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 11-8 in the last stanza.