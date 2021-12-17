Springfield Lanphier flies high over Jacksonville 62-29

Springfield Lanphier left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Jacksonville 62-29 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Lions moved in front of the Crimsons 18-5 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Lanphier's offense jumped on top to a 35-14 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.
Springfield Lanphier's might showed as it carried a 54-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on December 7 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
