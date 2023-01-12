Springfield Lanphier mows down Rochester 70-49

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lanphier offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rochester during this 70-49 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 12.

Last season, Rochester and Springfield Lanphier faced off on January 31, 2022 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Lincoln and Rochester took on Springfield on January 3 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.

