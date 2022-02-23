Springfield Lanphier overcomes Mt. Zion in competitive affair 63-60

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Springfield Lanphier to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mt. Zion 63-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 27-14 lead over the Braves.

The Lions' shooting moved to a 36-31 lead over the Braves at halftime.

The Lions moved in front of the Braves 50-44 going into the fourth quarter.

