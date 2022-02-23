 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lanphier overcomes Mt. Zion in competitive affair 63-60

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Springfield Lanphier to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mt. Zion 63-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 27-14 lead over the Braves.

The Lions' shooting moved to a 36-31 lead over the Braves at halftime.

The Lions moved in front of the Braves 50-44 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 16, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

