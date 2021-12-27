Springfield Lanphier puts an offensive performance on Chicago Comer College Prep 66-33

Springfield Lanphier left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Comer College Prep 66-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 21-8 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep.
Springfield Lanphier's offense breathed fire to a 39-17 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep at the half.
The Lions' determination showed as they carried a 58-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.
