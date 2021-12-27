 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Lanphier puts an offensive performance on Chicago Comer College Prep 66-33

  • 0

Springfield Lanphier left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Comer College Prep 66-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 21-8 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep.

Springfield Lanphier's offense breathed fire to a 39-17 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep at the half.

The Lions' determination showed as they carried a 58-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News