Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Lanphier chalked up in tripping Springfield 60-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Springfield Lanphier opened with a 11-10 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 41-36 lead over Springfield.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 60-55.