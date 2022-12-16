Springfield Lanphier slips past Jacksonville 56-47

The cardiac kids of Springfield Lanphier unleashed every advantage to outlast Jacksonville 56-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Springfield Lanphier opened with a 12-4 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 26-14 intermission margin at the Crimsons' expense.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Jacksonville got within 36-25.
The Crimsons fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
