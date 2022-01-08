Springfield Lanphier tops Lincoln 42-32

Springfield Lanphier trucked Lincoln on the road to a 42-32 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Lincoln faced off against Granite City and Springfield Lanphier took on Washington on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap
The start wasn't the problem for the Railsplitters, who began with a 9-5 edge over the Lions through the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Lanphier opened a thin 16-11 gap over Lincoln at halftime.
The Lions and the Railsplitters were engaged in a small affair at 23-19 as the fourth quarter started.
Springfield Lanphier's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-13 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.