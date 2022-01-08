Springfield Lanphier tops Lincoln 42-32

Springfield Lanphier trucked Lincoln on the road to a 42-32 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for the Railsplitters, who began with a 9-5 edge over the Lions through the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier opened a thin 16-11 gap over Lincoln at halftime.

The Lions and the Railsplitters were engaged in a small affair at 23-19 as the fourth quarter started.

Springfield Lanphier's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-13 points differential.

