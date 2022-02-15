Springfield Lanphier turns out the lights on Decatur Eisenhower 70-33

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Lanphier broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 70-33 explosion on Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier took on Jacksonville on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
