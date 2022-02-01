Springfield Lanphier wins tense tussle with Jacksonville 54-45

Springfield Lanphier knocked off Jacksonville 54-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 25 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
Springfield Lanphier opened with a 24-22 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Lions, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 30-23 fourth quarter, too.
