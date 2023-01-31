Springfield Lutheran ekes out victory against Pawnee 39-37

Springfield Lutheran surfed the tension to ride to a 39-37 win over Pawnee for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 31.

The last time Pawnee and Springfield Lutheran played in a 48-43 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Carlinville . For results, click here. Pawnee took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 24 at Pawnee High School. For more, click here.