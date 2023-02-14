Extra action was required before Springfield could retire Cahokia in an 82-72 OT victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 14.

Springfield darted in front of Cahokia 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Comanches came from behind to grab the advantage 32-30 at intermission over the Senators.

Cahokia enjoyed a 53-50 lead over Springfield to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senators and the Comanches locked in a 67-67 stalemate.

Springfield avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-5 stretch over the first overtime period.

