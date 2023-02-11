Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Peoria during this 69-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal West . For results, click here. Peoria took on Urbana on February 3 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
