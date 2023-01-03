Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin casts spell on Chatham Glenwood 41-34

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin did just enough to beat Chatham Glenwood 41-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood played in a 61-56 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Chicago Payton and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Wheaton-Warrenville South on December 29 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.
