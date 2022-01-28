Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin climbs out of hole to beat Rochester 75-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 75-48 win over Rochester in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The Rockets started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over the Cyclones at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a narrow 37-29 gap over Rochester at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped on top over Rochester when the fourth quarter began 58-38.
In recent action on January 22, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on January 22 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
