Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin climbs out of hole to beat Rochester 75-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 75-48 win over Rochester in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.

The Rockets started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over the Cyclones at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a narrow 37-29 gap over Rochester at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped on top over Rochester when the fourth quarter began 58-38.

In recent action on January 22, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on January 22 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

