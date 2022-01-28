Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin climbs out of hole to beat Rochester 75-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 75-48 win over Rochester in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.

The Rockets started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over the Cyclones at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a narrow 37-29 gap over Rochester at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped on top over Rochester when the fourth quarter began 58-38.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.