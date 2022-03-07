Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin collects victory over East St. Louis 60-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin collected a 60-50 victory over East St. Louis at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on March 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on March 1 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Cyclones jumped in front of the Flyers 14-5 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense darted to a 28-18 lead over East St. Louis at the intermission.

The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outscored East St. Louis 17-14 in the final period.

