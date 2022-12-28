Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darts by Bradley-Bourbonnais in easy victory 71-46

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-46 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Bradley-Bourbonnais after the first quarter.
The Cyclones opened a lopsided 37-18 gap over the Boilermakers at the intermission.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 65-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-5 fourth quarter, too.
