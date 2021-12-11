Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darts by Riverton in easy victory 78-25

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Riverton with an all-around effort during this 78-25 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 22-8 lead over the Hawks.

The Cyclones' offense took charge to a 42-15 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

The Cyclones' power showed as they carried a 67-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

