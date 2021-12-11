Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darts by Riverton in easy victory 78-25

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Riverton with an all-around effort during this 78-25 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.
In recent action on December 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Riverton took on Monticello on November 30 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 22-8 lead over the Hawks.
The Cyclones' offense took charge to a 42-15 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.
The Cyclones' power showed as they carried a 67-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
