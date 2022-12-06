Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darts by Springfield in easy victory 69-29

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's performance in a 69-29 destruction of Springfield on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield played in a 69-33 game on February 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
