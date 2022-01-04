Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dismantles Chatham Glenwood in convincing manner 67-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's river of points eventually washed away Chatham Glenwood in a 67-35 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Cyclones opened with a 9-5 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting pulled ahead to a 34-12 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the intermission.
The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 52-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Chatham Glenwood took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on December 30 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School.
