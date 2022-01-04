Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dismantles Chatham Glenwood in convincing manner 67-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's river of points eventually washed away Chatham Glenwood in a 67-35 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cyclones opened with a 9-5 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting pulled ahead to a 34-12 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the intermission.

The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 52-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

