Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin escapes Champaign Centennial 58-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocked off Champaign Centennial 58-50 in Illinois boys basketball on March 1.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-10 lead over Champaign Centennial.

The Cyclones' offense jumped to a 24-20 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

The Cyclones' leverage showed as they carried a 39-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-16 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.