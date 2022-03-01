Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin escapes Champaign Centennial 58-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocked off Champaign Centennial 58-50 in Illinois boys basketball on March 1.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-10 lead over Champaign Centennial.
The Cyclones' offense jumped to a 24-20 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.
The Cyclones' leverage showed as they carried a 39-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-16 points differential.
In recent action on February 23, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Champaign Centennial took on Normal Community West on February 23 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
