Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finds its footing in sprinting past Quincy Notre Dame 66-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handled Quincy Notre Dame 66-35 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Quincy Notre Dame 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones opened an enormous 37-20 gap over the Raiders at the half.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 61-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders outpointed the Cyclones 9-5 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Quincy Notre Dame squared off with December 3, 2021 at Quincy Notre Dame High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
