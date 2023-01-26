 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin hammers Springfield 60-38

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin recorded a big victory over Springfield 60-38 on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield played in a 69-33 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven and Springfield took on Rochester on January 20 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News