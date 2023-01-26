Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin hammers Springfield 60-38

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin recorded a big victory over Springfield 60-38 on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield played in a 69-33 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven and Springfield took on Rochester on January 20 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.